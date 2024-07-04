Citizen Connect: Commuters upset by pathetic condition of EVK Sampath Road

CHENNAI: Commuters on EVK Sampath Road have been struggling to travel in muddy conditions as the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has failed to re-lay the road after ripping it open to provide drinking water and sewage pipeline connections to the residential areas.

The damaged road has caused inconvenience and risk for the motorists and those who are walking.

“A few months ago, the CMWSSB dug up the road for providing drinking water and sewage pipeline connections, but it has been over two months since the work has been completed. The authorities have conveniently failed to re-lay the damaged road in the area and to make the situation worse the local body has spread sand after the underground work was done. We are unable to ride on the road as it often skids,” said Yashwanth Ganesh, a resident of New Washermanpet, who commutes through the route frequently.

Motorists have a tough time travelling on the muddy road. The pathetic road conditions irk commuters, especially during rainy days. Even for mild rain spells, the road becomes sluggish and leads to traffic congestion.

It is one of the congested areas that connects various areas including Purasawalkam, Egmore, Vepery, and Choolai. Also, the area is a school zone, and if the civic authorities fail to maintain the road properly it might lead to mishaps in the future.

“With monsoon season already started and the northeast monsoon not far off, the civic body is yet to carry out pre-monsoon works to prevent water logging in the area. Even now the body has failed to re-lay the road with the city already witnessing rain now and then. Though the officials are aware of the pathetic road conditions there have been no steps taken to carry patchwork or re-lay roads,” said R Moorthy, an auto driver.

A senior official with Greater Chennai Corporation said that the road re-laying work has commenced across the city after the model code of conduct restrictions were lifted. The tender process for a few areas is ongoing and ensured damaged roads will be re-laid before the onset of the northeast monsoon this year.