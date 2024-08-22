Citizen Connect Chennai: Bikes encroach pedestrian plaza in Pondy Bazaar, public cry foul

CHENNAI: Pondy Bazaar has not only been a commercial space but over the years have been attracting several tourists as well, to shop and indulge in different recreational activities. But, the area which was celebrated as first Pedestrian Plaza in the city is poorly maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

The shoppers and public complain of two-wheelers riding on the footpaths of the Pondy Bazaar street. This, the public claim, will lead to several accidents and overall effect allowing people to enjoy a stroll in the street.

“As the roads are congested, there are two-wheelers riding on the platform, affecting the mobility of pedestrians. The department should intervene and should regulate the traffic in the area,” said Radhika, a resident of T Nagar. She went to urge the city police to also deploy some traffic personnel in the area.

“Not just one, but the stretch calls to deploy several traffic personnel on the road. This will reduce traffic violations and also prevent untoward incidents,” noted Hari, a shopkeeper in the area.

A staff member working with GCC in Pondy Bazaar stretch said, “Firstly, the public does not follow the traffic and parking regulations. And, they park their two-wheelers on the pedestrian pavement and if they insist on parking in the allotted space, people get into an argument with us.”

“Considering how crowded the location is, traffic personnel must be deployed at the stretch at all times. However, a patrolling police peep into the area and ignore violators,” said Yuvraj, a resident.

A GCC official said that due action will be taken.