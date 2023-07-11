Citing discrepancies, court quashes stalker-murderer’s Goondas detention

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court quashed the detention under Goondas Act of D Sathish, the murderer who pushed a college girl in front of a moving train at St Thomas Mount last October.

A division bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justice M Sundar and Justice R Sakthivel pointed out the discrepancies in the detention memo submitted by the investigation officer. The bench also mentioned that the police have not provided an adequate explanation for the discrepancies, and quashed Sathish’s detention under the Goondas Act.

The then Chennai city police Commissioner had issued the memo to detain him under Goondas Act based on the recommendation by CB-CID that is probing the case. However, Sathish moved the High Court challenging the order and sought a direction to quash the detention. He contended that the provisions under the Goondas Act was invoked illegally, which violated his fundamental rights. He added that the order was not been properly issued, which is contrary to natural justice, and sought to quash the detention.

According to the police, Sathish was stalking the victim, Sathya Priya, a 20-year-old college student from Adambakkam for a long time despite she turning him down. In October last year, Sathish intercepted Sathya at St Thomas Mount railway station. An argument reportedly broke out between the two, and Sathish pushed Sathya in front of a moving train, which killed her on the spot.

The police had arrested Sathish, and later the case was transferred to CB-CID.