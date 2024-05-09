Citadines OMR Chennai and SoRoCo teams up to elevate guest experience with specialty coffee

CHENNAI: Nestled within Chennai's bustling IT Corridor, Citadines OMR Chennai has now collaborated with SoRoCo House, a renowned specialty coffee house known for its ethically sourced, single-origin South Indian coffee.

A first for the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) area, this creates a welcoming space for in-house guests and locals alike to meet for work or friendly gatherings. This partnership aims to cater to the burgeoning demand for premium coffee experiences among discerning business and ‘bleisure’ travellers.

"Expanding our presence within Citadines OMR Chennai aligns perfectly with our vision of reaching a wider audience of discerning coffee consumers. The property's prime location in Chennai's business hub offers a strategic advantage, allowing us to cater to global professionals seeking a superior coffee experience,” explains Gero Francis, founder of SoRoCo House.

Espresso Berry Tonic

This partnership also complements Citadines's brand passion for coffee and their "For The Love of Coffee '' initiative, allowing guests to explore unique coffee cultures and build connections over a delicious cup in each city they visit.

“The initiative will strengthen Citadines's position as the preferred accommodation for millennial and Gen Z business travellers,” highlights Prashanth Rajkumar, general manager, Citadines OMR Chennai.

“We expect this strategic alliance to not only elevate our in-house amenities, but also attract a valuable segment of the business travel market seeking a modern and vibrant accommodation experience, particularly with Chennai's rapid emergence as a major South Indian business hub. This furthers our brand signature 'For the Love of Coffee,' bringing in more footfall and familiarising guests with this exciting initiative,” Prashanth adds.

“It also allows us to foster the coffee culture not just for in-house guests, but for people in the OMR/ECR belt. Citadines OMR Chennai, with its vibrant atmosphere, perfectly caters to that space and has the potential to become the 'It spot' for coffee enthusiasts in the area,” says Gero.