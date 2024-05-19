CISF man fatally shoots himself on moving bus in Chennai

CHENNAI: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, Ravi Kiran (37), died by suicide this morning in a moving bus while returning home after finishing night duty at the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research in Kalpakkam, near Chennai.

According to sources, Ravi Kiran was on night duty on Saturday and was returning to his quarters on Sunday morning in a contract bus along with 18 other CISF personnel when he suddenly pulled out his INSAS (Indian Small Arms System) rifle and shot himself in the neck.

He was rushed to the Atomic Power Station Hospital in Kalpakkam, where he was declared dead.

The Kalpakkam police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. CISF and Atomic Power Station authorities are also conducting an inquiry.