Church pastor arrested for sexual assaulting minor girl in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: Kancheepuram district police have arrested a 54 year old man, a church pastor under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act for the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl, staying in the church.



The girl's father works as a gardener in the Church and the girl used to stay with her father at his workplace, when the accused had sexually assaulted her.

The arrested man was identified as S Devairakkam. The victim is a class 9 student at a government school there.

The girl shared about her ordeal with some of her relatives after which a complaint was lodged with the Chief Minister's cell and forwarded to the Kancheepuram police.

Kancheepuram All Women Police Station personnel arrested the pastor after investigations.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.