Chromepet railway station stinks as garbage left uncleared

CHENNAI: Passengers commuting via Chromepet railway station lament over the lack of RPF personnel, and also the waste being dumped in the station.

There are major holes in the roofs, which leaks during rainy season, causing commuters to walk through water puddles.

Denizens posted pictures of leaky roofs on social media during the rain. The station has double discharge platforms, but the shelters constructed are very small. We've been requesting Southern Railway for shelters for several years, but no action has been taken. Full shelter must be provided as people struggle under the scorching sun and also when it rains, said Dayanand Krishnan, a social activist in the area.

Garbage is scattered on one side of the station, stinking up the place. A seller in the station said that passengers throw the waste into the platform, and also along the staircase. Also, commuters throw bottles and plastic bags on the tracks.

When contacted, a railway employee at the station mentioned that the area where the waste is dumped falls under the jurisdiction of the State government. When DT Next pointed out the lack of RPF in the station, he said: For minor stations like Chromepet, the ratio is one RPF for four stations. So we visit all the stations.