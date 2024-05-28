Chennai's Meenambakkam touches 41.3 degrees Celsius on May 28, hits all-time high this summer

CHENNAI: On Tuesday, Chennai recorded a maximum temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius in Meenambakkam and 41.1 degrees Celsius in Nungambakkam, marking an all-time high this summer.

The temperature recorded at the Nungambakkam weather station was 3.1 degrees Celsius above normal while at the Meenambakkam station, it was 2.4 degrees Celsius above normal.

The city recorded the highest maximum temperature in the State today as well. Yesterday, the maximum temperature recorded by the Nungambakkam weather station crossed 40° Celsius for the first time this summer.

Meanwhile, among other places, Tiruttani and Vellore also crossed 40 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Both of them recorded 40.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures were generally near normal to slightly above normal at many places over Tamil Nadu. The hilly areas recorded 24-25 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, isolated parts in Coimbatore, Kanyakumari, and Tirunelveli districts received slight rainfall on Tuesday.

However, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said that the maximum temperatures are expected to gradually rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius at a few pockets over Tamil Nadu until May 30. It is further expected to fall by 1-2 degrees Celsius and is likely to be near normal to slightly above normal on May 31 and June 1.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the sky condition in Chennai is likely to be partly cloudy, with maximum temperatures likely to be 40-41 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature likely to be 30-31 degrees Celsius.

The RMC also said that a cyclonic circulation lies over south Tamil Nadu and that weather conditions continue to become favourable for further advance of the Southwest monsoon into some more parts of the south Arabian Sea and other places including the Comorin area, and some parts of southwest and central Bay of Bengal.

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu until June 3, the RMC added.

In Kerala, the onset of monsoon is expected over the next 3-4 days, as conditions continue to become favourable.

