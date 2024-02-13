Chennai's Mall turns rendezvous of spectacular musical flash mob & concerts setting the tone for V-Day's week

CHENNAI: Mesmerizing musical flash mob and some amazing musical evenings were held this weekend featuring three incredibly talented performers entertaining the music lovers at Phoenix Marketcity.

Playback singer and the heartthrob of youngsters Aishwarya and Band, Singer and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa sensation Akshaya and Band and renowned violinist Abhijith Nair's special musical flash mob performance sparked great excitement and cheers from music enthusiasts and the onlookers busy shopping for Valentine's Day week.

The evening kicked off with Aishwarya and Band, whose soulful melodies and infectious rhythms set the stage on fire.

Their dynamic performance had the crowd swaying to the music, creating an electrifying atmosphere that drew in passersby from all corners of the mall.

Following Aishwarya and Band's stellar performance, Akshaya and Band took the spotlight with their unique fusion of contemporary and traditional sounds.

Their eclectic repertoire, coupled with their energetic stage presence, kept the audience engaged and enthralled throughout their concerts. The musical journey reached its crescendo with Abhijith Nair's amazing violin performance which left everyone in awe. With his masterful technique and emotive playing, Abhijith Nair transported listeners to a world of beauty and wonder, showcasing the timeless allure of classical music in a modern setting.

The event, left shoppers and visitors spellbound with its captivating performances and vibrant energy.













As shoppers and visitors gathered around to witness the spectacle, the synergy between the musicians created a magical moment that will be remembered for years to come.

"We are thrilled to have hosted such an incredible musical event at Phoenix Marketcity. The talent and creativity displayed by Aishwarya and Band, Akshaya and Band, and Abhijith Nair's Violin were truly exceptional, and we are grateful to have been able to provide a platform to celebrate this Valentine's Day weekend. “ said Mr. Sabari Nair, Centre Director at Phoenix Marketcity.

The musical flash mob at Phoenix Marketcity was a testament to the power of music to unite people and uplift spirits.

As shoppers and visitors left the mall with smiles on their faces and songs in their hearts, it was clear that the magic of music had left an indelible mark on all who were fortunate enough to witness it.