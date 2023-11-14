Begin typing your search...
Chennai's AQI improves over Deepavali scenario
The pollution control body has stated that the an orange alert was issued post Deepavali on Monday
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has informed that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Chennai has improved over the Deepavali scenario.
The pollution control body has stated that the an orange alert was issued post Deepavali on Monday, with the situation improving the alert has been reduced to yellow.
Next Story