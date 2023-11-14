Begin typing your search...

Chennai's AQI improves over Deepavali scenario

The pollution control body has stated that the an orange alert was issued post Deepavali on Monday

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|14 Nov 2023 12:56 PM GMT
Chennais AQI improves over Deepavali scenario
X

 Air Quality Index (AQI) of Chennai has improved over the Deepavali scenario (Photo/Justin George)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has informed that the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Chennai has improved over the Deepavali scenario.

The pollution control body has stated that the an orange alert was issued post Deepavali on Monday, with the situation improving the alert has been reduced to yellow.

ChennaiTamil Nadu Pollution Control BoardAir Quality Index (AQI)DeepavaliOrange alertpollution control body
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X