Chennai: Woman arrested for stealing gold chain from jewellery store in Nungambakkam

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old woman was arrested for stealing a gold chain from a jewellery store in Nungambakkam by diverting the attention of the shopkeeper.

L Vishal (33), a resident of Noor Veerasamy Street, runs a jewellery store in Nungambakkam. On Friday morning, when Vishal was at the store, a woman had come to his store to buy a gold chain. When he was showing her different varieties of chains, the woman asked for some water to drink. When Vishal went to fetch water for her, the woman allegedly removed a chain she was wearing, which was in gold covering, and replaced it with a chain made of original gold from the shop, and immediately left the place.

After she left the shop, Vishal noticed the chain in gold covering and filed a complaint with the Nungambakkam police station.

Police examined the CCTV footage in and around the neighbourhood and zeroed in on the suspect. After inquiries, police arrested P Subhadra Kalyani (40) of West Mambalam and recovered the gold chain worth three sovereigns from her.

The arrested woman was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.