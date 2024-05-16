Chennai: Vandalur zookeeper attacked by crocodile while moving it to different location

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) in Vandalur on Wednesday after a zookeeper was attacked by a crocodile while shifting the reptile to a different place within the zoo premises.



The victim, Vijay (23), has been working at the zoo for the past five years and was residing in the staff quarters inside the zoological park.

Police said that Vijay had been appointed as the in-charge of the crocodile enclosure three months ago. As there were more crocodiles in a single enclosure, zoo authorities decided to move a few of them to another bank inside the zoo premises. Following that, on Wednesday morning, when Vijay was attempting to catch the reptile to move it to the other location, he was mauled by the crocodile.

Zoo staff rescued Vijay and rushed him to a private hospital in the locality. Based on the information sent by the hospital, the Vandalur Otteri police visited the spot and held an inquiry.

Police said that Vijay suffered minor injuries in the attack. He was discharged from the hospital and sent home on Wednesday night.

Vijay's father Yesu also works as a zookeeper in Vandalur and is the in-charge of the ostrich enclosure. Vijay too was well-experienced in handling animals, police added.