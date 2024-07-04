Chennai: Two killed in road accidents caused by stray cattle

CHENNAI: Two persons including a woman were killed in road accidents caused by stray cattle in separate incidents in Guduvanchery and Chengalpattu on Wednesday night.

In one incident, S Vijaya (54), who was riding pillion with her husband died after their bike hit a car which stopped when a cow crossed the road near Guduvanchery.

Vijaya and her husband, Selvaraj are construction labourers.

They were riding on GST road and when they reached Srinivasapuram signal near Guduvanchery, a cow crossed the road leading to a car before their bike coming to an abrupt halt.

In another accident near Singaperumal Koil, a 48-year-old man, Thulukanam of Alangula had come to attend a wedding.

While crossing GST road, a cow had chased him after which ran in panic and got hit by a speeding truck.

Police said that he was killed on the spot.

Two weeks ago, stray cattle crossing on Chennai Outer Ring Road (ORR) claimed the life of a motorist and injured seven others in separate incidents