Chennai Traffic Police address 97.8% complaints in 5 months

CHENNAI: In the last five months, Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have received more than 5,000 inputs about traffic violations through social media, of which action was taken for 4,902 complaints, making a disposal rate of 97.8 %.

On an average, 50 violations are reported to the Chennai city traffic police's social media handles, officials said.



"Greater Chennai Police have set an all-time high standard in reaching citizens through its social media handles and increased about 16,000 new followers interacting with Greater Chennai Police. The Twitter handles GCP "@chennaipolice-" with 135, 927 followers and GCTP "@ChennaiTraffic " with 75,271 followers are familiar handles to the road users updating awareness on traffic discipline and communicating regarding traffic diversions among others," an official release stated.



Officials said that police receive complaints from 'concerned' public about traffic violations such as rider and pillion rider not wearing helmet, vehicles parked on the platform or obstructing traffic, defective number plates, wrong side driving, stop line violations and triple riding among others after which appropriate action were taken after verifying the complaints.



"With GCTP keeping a constant eye on the behaviour of road users, our CCTVs and ANPR cameras have emerged as "The Third Eye".



GCTP is using social media as "The Fourth Eye" and is committed to do their best," the release added.

