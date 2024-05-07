Chennai: Traffic cop summoned after viral video shows him arguing with load van driver

CHENNAI: A city traffic police officer has been summoned for enquiry after a video of him getting into an argument with a load van driver went viral. The officer drew flak on social media as he refused to identify himself by displaying his nameplate despite the vehicle user demanding that the officer display his identity and explain the charges against him.

On Monday, the driver, Senthamizhan (32), was carrying a load of textbooks from Vyasarpadi towards Kadambathur when he was stopped by traffic police near Senthil Nagar signal in Kolathur.

The traffic cop, later identified as RI Jaikumar, attached to Villivakkam traffic enforcement wing, had fined the vehicle driver, citing 'obstruction'.

"I had all the documents and was wearing the uniform. I was only carrying textbooks, and nothing was protruding from the vehicle. But he kept asking for my documents," Senthamizhan is seen saying in the video.

Meanwhile, the top brass of the city police have initiated inquiry against the traffic police officer.