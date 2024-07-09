Chennai to roll out single ticketing system for city buses, metro trains by December

CHENNAI: The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) is set to implement an Integrated Ticketing System (ITS) which will bring a single ticketing solution for city buses, metro trains, and suburban trains in Chennai.

The system allows people to make journeys that involve transfers within or between different transport modes with a single ticket that is valid for the complete journey.

The CUMTA has entrusted Moving Tech Innovations Private Limited with developing a mobile app that will facilitate the unified ticketing system, in order to simplify travel for passengers and allow seamless transitions between major modes of transport.

In the initial phase, ITS will be launched for Chennai's city buses and metro trains by December this year. Subsequently, by March 2025, the system will be set up in suburban trains as well, further enhancing convenience for commuters.