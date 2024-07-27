Chennai to celebrate Ayyanar Aadiperukku festival with Jikkattam performance

CHENNAI: To celebrate the Ayyanar Aadiperukku festival, DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum will host a Jikkattam performance from July 31 to August 4.

Jikkattam, with its rich cultural roots, is a vibrant and energetic dance form primarily practiced in the Coimbatore and Pollachi regions of Tamil Nadu.

The dance derives its name from the ‘tholkaruvi’ drum, whose rhythmic ‘jik jik’ sound is integral to the performance. Historically, Jikkattam evolved from ancient communal celebrations and rituals, initially driving wild animals away from village settlements.

It later became a method of public announcement before transforming into the dynamic dance form we see today.

The dance act requires at least 12 participants, including 5-10 dancers and 6-8 musicians playing instruments like the thudumbu, kanjiru, nagari, urutu kunda, jalra, tappu, gol, and whistle. Performers adapt their moves to whistle signals, creating a dynamic and lively show.

Jikkattam features dance styles, such as themangu, oyilattam, kavadiattam, tapattam, and disco, each marked by the whistle's signal. The Aadiperukku festival, dedicated to the deity Ayyanar, features rituals, offerings, and folk performances that underscore the significance of water for agriculture and community well-being. At DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum, there will be four Jikkattam performances during the festival.