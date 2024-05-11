Chennai: Tipsy driver loses cool after Police inform wife about drunk driving, tears cop's uniform

CHENNAI: Caught drunk driving by the police, a man went on a tirade against cops verbally abusing them on Anna Salai near Teynampet on Friday night.

The inebriated man however lost his cool and entered into a fisticuff with one of the traffic cops on duty tearing his uniform and created a scene after the cops informed his wife about his situation over phone.

Police sources said that the incident happened near Teynampet metro.

The biker, a 54-year-old man, found to be a casual labourer was riding towards his home when police noted him falling down after hitting the center median.

A traffic cop on duty who noticed the man's maneuvers seized the vehicle after finding that the man was drunk. As his vehicle got seized, the man went on a diatribe insulting cops as the policemen on duty asked him to walk back home in Teynampet and take the vehicle the next day.

Within a few minutes, a tow vehicle reached the scene too.

However, since the cops felt that he was not in a position to walk back, one of the traffic cops took the drunk man's phone and called his wife, asking her to come and take her husband back home.

On learning that his wife was informed about the incident, the drunk man lost his cool and snatched the traffic policeman's uniform and tore it, police sources said.

Other policemen intervened and secured the man and handed him over to the Teynampet police station.

His wife was summoned to the police station and the man was allowed to go with his wife after taking a statement.

Further investigations are on. Police sources said that no case has been registered about the incident.