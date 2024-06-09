Suspects in drug case vandalise property at Royapettah govt hospital in Chennai

CHENNAI: A trio of suspects vandalised the Government Royapettah Hospital on Sunday after police brought them to the medical facility for for a health examination ahead of judicial remand.

The men --- 'Psycho' Charan, 'Bonda' Rajesh, and Dinesh --- were arrested by the Abhiramapuram police for alleged possession of prescription tablets.

Upon entering the hospital, the accused created a commotion and damaged a glass door as well as the monitor of a medical device. However, police personnel managed to overpower them and took them away.

The police have booked a fresh case against the trio.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami took to his social media and condemned the government for allowing suspects to act recklessly and damage government property.