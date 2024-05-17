Chennai: Staff at money exchange firm claims Rs 20.8 lakh cash stolen after his accident

CHENNAI: Police are investigating the allegations of a man employed with a money exchange firm who alleged that cash worth Rs 20.8 lakh that he was carrying to deposit in a bank got stolen after he met with an accident near Taramani.

The man's wife had called his employer and told them that he was hospitalised after an accident and that the money kept in his bike was missing after which the anager of the firm filed a police complaint.

Taramani Police have issued a CSR (Community Service Register) and are investigating. Police sources said that the injured man, M Senthilkumar (37), has been with the company for the last four months.

On Thursday, he was asked to deposit Rs 20.8 lakh cash in the company's bank account in Velachery when he supposedly met with the accident and is unaware of what happened to the bag which had the cash inside.