Chennai South suburb residents urge Metro Rail to include Velachery-Tambaram project with current construction at project in Corridor 5

CHENNAI: With the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) planning for Metro construction in Velachery Tambaram project, the residents of south suburbs have urged CMRL for effective planning at the Medavakkam in corridor 5 and also to further the current construction after finalising the Velachery-Tambaram project.

In connection with this, a letter has also been sent to the top officials of CMRL.

"Even after completion of phase 2, without the Velachery-Tambaram Metro route it will be difficult to commute towards Tambaram. Hence, the residents of south suburb request for additional attention in implementing the project as part of a contract awarded for re-assessment of travel demand to Guindy or Little Mount," the letter read.

The letter furthered that while the Velachery-Tambaram project comes to effect, CMRL will have to acquire land and buildings, triggering opposition from owners.

Hence, residents of south suburb urged CMRL to thoroughly consider the construction in corridor 5 and re-design the construction considering the Velachery-Tambaram project too.

The letter went on to suggest the existing corridor 5 and Velachery-Tambaram Metro to have a double layer like the Porur stretch.

"The existing corridor 5 can travel on upper-level since it has to cross the existing flyover at Medavakkam junction and the Velachery-Tambaram Metro can travel in lower level," the letter added.