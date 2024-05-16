Chennai: Six-year-old boy attacked by neighbour's dog, admitted to hospital

CHENNAI: In yet another case of a dog bite incident in Chennai, a six-year-old boy was attacked by a dog belonging to his neighbour.

The incident occurred when the dog was brought out for a walk by its owner’s grandson.

According to the police, the incident happened at Pulianthope on Wednesday afternoon, when Harishkumar, a class 1 student, was attacked by the neighbour Stella’s dog.

The boy suffered injuries on his left shoulder, thigh, leg, and cheek, and right chest. He was immediately admitted to the children's hospital for treatment.

Based on Harishkumar’s mother Thenmozhi’s complaint, the police have registered a complaint and are investigating.

