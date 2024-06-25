Chennai Sessions court extends Senthilbalaji's judicial custody until July 1

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court, Chennai extended the judicial custody of jailed former minister V Senthilbalaji until July 1 in the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) case.

The principal sessions judge S Alli also adjoruned the petitions preferred by Senthilbalaji to July 1, seeking to stay the judgment on his plea to discharge him from the PMLA case.

Since, Senthilbalaji's judicial custody ended on June 25, he was produced before the sessions court through video conferencing from Puzhal Central prison, Chennai.

Recording the appearance the judge extended the judicial custody.

Senthilbalaji was arrested under PMLA by the ED on June 14, 2023, at his residence in Chennai.

The PMLA case was registered against an alleged cash-for-jobs scam during his tenure as Transport Minister in the then AIADMK regime.

The principal sessions judge subjected Senthilbalaji under judicial custody on the same day.

Senthilbalaji has been in confinement for more than a year, and the sessions court and the High Court also dismissed his few bail pleas.