Chennai Sessions court extends Jaffer Sadiq's custody in PMLA case

CHENNAI: The principal sessions court, Chennai extended the Directorate of Enforcement's (ED) custody of alleged drug kingpin Jaffer Sadiq to interrogate regarding the prevention of money laundering act (PMLA) case.

The principal sessions judge S Alli refused the ED's request to extended Jaffer Sadiq's custody for 12 days as the interrogation is not completed.

However, the judge allowed the ED to interrogate with Jaffer Sadiq for further four days and directed to produce him on July 23 before the court.

On June 26, the ED sleuths from Chennai zone arrested Jaffer Sadiq in the Tihar Central Prison, New Delhi, where he was lodged after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for smuggling pseudoephedrine to Australia and New Zealand.

The ED registered the case under the prevention of money laundering act connecting to the drug smuggling case.

Further, by issuing prisoner transit warrant he was produced before the principal sessions court, Chennai.

On July 16, the sessions court allowed the ED to take Jaffer Sadiq under custody until July 19, since the investigation agency submitted that the interrogation is not completed and further time for interrogation was granted.