Chennai sees heavy rains, strong winds on Saturday night

CHENNAI: The city witnessed heavy downpour with strong winds on late Saturday evening.

According to sources, very heavy rains are witnessed in Airport and surrounding areas like Pallavaram and Chromepet.

Places in Chennai like Egmore, Nungambakkam, Guindy, Kodambakkam, Tiruvottiyur, Ennore, Kasimedu, Poonamallee, and Maduravoyal also received showers.

Mild showers are expected in the rest of the State, including coastal district of Tiruvallur, in the coming days.

It might reduce the maximum temperature during the day to 37-degree Celsius in both city and suburbs weather stations.

Since, the southwest monsoon is likely to become vigorous, the State is expected to see moderate to intense spells this month.

Additionally, surface wind warning has been given to Tamil Nadu with wind speed reaching 30-40 km/hour.

(With inputs from Bureau)