Chennai school staff arrested for issuing death threats to slain leader Armstrong’s family

CHENNAI: The Chennai city police arrested the secretary of a city school for allegedly sending a death threat to murdered BSP Tamil Nadu unit president K Armstrong's family.

A few days ago, Armstrong's family, including his wife and their young daughter, received death threats via a letter. Following this, the State government ordered round-the-clock police protection for their residence.

The police investigation initially pointed towards one Sathish, one of the drivers at a school in Chennai. However, a detailed probe revealed that the letter was sent by Arun Raj, who worked as a secretary in the same school, was behind it. Officials said Arun Raj had a fallout with Sathish, and sent the letter in the latter’s name to exact revenge.

Following this, the police arrested Arun Raj, who has reportedly been accused of sending a similar threat to the Cuddalore chief educational officer in the past.

So far 22 people have been arrested in connection with Armstrong's murder that took place on July 5. One of the accused, Thiruvengadam, was shot dead in an alleged encounter when he escaped from police custody and allegedly tried to open fire using an illegal gun at the officials pursuing him.

While several people from various political parties have been taken in for questioning, and some were arrested subsequently, the police are yet to offer a full picture of the murder case that shocked the State.