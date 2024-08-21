Chennai sanitary worker strangles husband to death with her 'thali'

CHENNAI: City police on Wednesday arrested a woman for murdering her husband by strangulating him with her 'thali' chain (worn by married women) after he harassed her in an inebriated state at their home in Triplicane yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Manivannan (28), a casual labourer. He was the third husband of the accused, Nagammal (35), a conservancy worker with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). The couple lived in Triplicane.

On Tuesday night, the couple had a fight after Manivannan came home drunk. In the argument that ensued, Nagammal strangled her husband with her mangalsutra, leading to his collapse.

She informed her family members who rushed home and moved Manivannan to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Doctors informed the police about strangulation marks on the neck of the deceased.

Triplicane police conducted investigations and arrested Nagammal on murder charges.

She was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.