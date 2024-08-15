Chennai records yet another zero-accident day

CHENNAI: In the run-up to the Zero Accident Day which is to be observed on August 26, the city police have recorded two days with no fatal accidents since their campaign started on August 6.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) said there were no fatal accidents on August 11 and 13, a feat which they hope to repeat on as many days as possible with the help of the Chennai public.

On Wednesday, Additional Commissioner (Traffic) R Sudhakar addressed drivers from cab aggregators like Ola and Uber, during which he stressed the importance of safe transportation in city.

At the event held at Kilpauk Eco Park, he also pointed out their driving behaviours and traffic violations, including exceeding speed limits, often due to pressure to meet ride expectations and deadlines.

"Aggressive maneuvers and overtaking were commonly observed, creating potential safety hazards. Additionally, frequent violations such as running red lights, illegal parking, and improper lane changes were noted by the GCTP," an official release stated.

In the last two years, no-entry violations accounted for 76 per cent of the total cases. Using mobile phones while driving made up four per cent of violations, reflecting the ongoing challenge of addressing distracted driving. No-parking violations constituted 15 per cent of the cases, underscoring the issue of improper parking in congested areas. Lastly, seat belt violations represented five per cent of the total, highlighting the importance of seat belt usage for driver and passenger safety.

The police appealed to all motorists to realise their sense of responsibility and drive safely on August 26 to avoid accidents.