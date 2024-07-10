10,000 attacks in six months, stray dogs' reign of terror continues in Chennai

CHENNAI: The myriad efforts and drive against the stray dogs taken by the Greater Chennai Corporation over the last few months have failed to prevent, or even decrease, the incidences of dog bites in the city.

Though the number of complaints by the public has reduced, the actual incidents of dog menace have increased recently. In the last six months, 10,000 dog bite cases were reported in the city.

Denizens lamented over the lack of stringent measures to control the population and incidents of dog attacks. The surge in dog bite cases has parents and families worried over the safety of their children. After every incident of a stray dog attack, children of that locality are not allowed to play in the nearby parks or on the streets.

Chennai has recorded 20,000-30,000 dog bite cases every year. However, the number of reported incidences, and complaints filed are minimal. After a 6-year-old girl was mauled by two foreign-breed pet dogs at Thousand Lights in May, the surge in dog bite cases has been reported regularly in recent days.

The vulnerable hotspot is north Chennai with many unregistered cases of stray dog bites. This is due to lack of stringent regulations, rued residents and activists.

“We’ve not seen dog-catching drives in the area, and the stray dog population has increased exponentially in the last few years. The zonal office is nearby but there has neither been a vaccination drive or any efforts to sterilise them,” said G Geetha, a resident of Tondiarpet.

Though they are not harmful to residents in the area, residents worry over canines’ unpredictable behaviours which can, any time, turn aggressive. “After many dog bite cases reported in the locality, no measures have been taken to implement solid waste management, which is the prior reason for dog menace,” she pointed out. “Without increasing the manpower to sterilise these canines, and also enforce the law, how can the Corporation control this menace?”

Till date, the Chennai Corporation has not conducted the stray dog census. On the other hand, since the stray dogs are not isolated for at least a week after the animal birth control (ABC) survey, many are found with skin allergies.

“In north Chennai, it’s common to see stray dogs roaming with ear cuts and skin allergies. It could spread to other stray dogs too. If the dog is infected with rabies, we would not know until an autopsy is completed. The civic body’s negligent and social irresponsibility of the sterilisation process have led to such situations,” opined R Ramesh, a resident of Old Washermenpet.

He pointed to the number of complaints filed on Namma Chennai app and the GCC’s website that are totally neglected, and stated that the complaints are closed without any field visits by the veterinary assistants. Also, animal lovers and meat shopkeepers are blamed for feeding the strays with leftovers – one of the main reasons for their aggressive behaviour, he said, especially when they are not fed even for a day.

People who feed the dogs should be educated because a lot of stray dogs are seen roaming around tea shops, butcher shops and markets where they get food easily. “Usually, they feed on the garbage dumped on the road, as solid waste management is virtually non-existent in the city. Additionally, animal lovers worsen the situation by feeding the dogs with leftovers especially at night. At times, it’s difficult to walk on the streets as they bark and behave aggressively,” said T Manikandan, who runs a tea shop in Saligramam.

When contacted, GCC veterinary officer Dr J Kamal Hussain told DT Next that in the last 3 years, the city has reported around 20,000-30,000 dog bite cases each year.

“Various measures have been taken to control the population; even a mass immunisation drive was carried out across the city. In 2018, a survey revealed 59,000 stray dogs in the city. Now we’re expecting more than 2 lakh canines. This survey, which will begin soon, would help us know how many sterilisations are required to control population,” he added.