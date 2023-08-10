Chennai receives mild showers, light to moderate rain expected in next few days

CHENNAI: Chennaiites received a slight relief from sweltering heat on Thursday after mild showers were received in several parts of the city during the evening hours.

The regional meteorological centre has stated that several districts including Chennai are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms.

The regional meteorological centre stated that light to moderate Northwesterlies, Westerlies and Southwesterlies prevail currently. On Thursday, light to moderate rain was received in one or two parts of Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and Dharmapuri.

RMC stated that light to moderate rain is expected at a few places with thunderstorm and lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area. Meanwhile, Chennai received moderate rainfall during the day on Thursday and the next 48 hours also see a possibility of rainfall, as per the alert from the regional meteorological centre.

In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy with light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning expected to occur in some areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be 37 degree Celsius and minimum temperature is likely to be around 27 degree Celsius.