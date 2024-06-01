Chennai: Push carts spread far and wide in Anna Nagar’s culinary world

CHENNAI: Anna Nagar has become a beloved neighbourhood in Chennai, cherished for its versatility. It offers a range of amenities, from bustling shopping spots to delectable food outlets. Every day, a new establishment adds to the vibrancy of the area. Despite this, entrepreneurs continue to select Anna Nagar as the prime location to launch their ventures, particularly in the food and beverage sector. Push carts have become the latest sensation in the neighbourhood, largely due to the influence of social media. Interestingly, Happy Dips initially introduced this trend to Chennai in Kolathur.

“The push carts phenomenon has taken off like wildfire. Initially, we planned to set up shop in Anna Nagar, but we were uncertain how it would fare. Therefore, we decided on Kolathur, another bustling area. However, it’s exciting to see numerous push carts popping up in Anna Nagar and nearby areas. I believe this healthy competition will not only benefit the businesses but also expand the scope for everyone involved,” shares Shubang, a final-year student who runs Happy Dips. A social media sensation - strawberry dipped in chocolate - was brought to Chennai by Happy Dips in push carts.

The addition of push carts in Anna Nagar has sparked a trend that has spread to other areas like Besant Nagar, Choolaimedu, Mogappair, Egmore, and Thoraippakkam. What’s striking is that many of these outlets are owned and operated by young entrepreneurs, whether they are college students or recent graduates.

Vignesh, an MBA graduate from Dip N Drizzle, highlights that the minimal investment required is the primary reason for choosing a push cart. “While the food industry is thriving, establishing a cafe or restaurant demands a significant capital outlay. As we are fresh graduates, we found it challenging to afford such substantial investments. My friends and I utilised our savings to kickstart this journey with a push cart. We eventually wanted to open a restaurant,” he says.

Hemanth Raj from Happy Dips further explains that as students, they are unable to bear the costs associated with renting space and covering water and electricity bills. This financial constraint led them to opt for a push cart model as a more feasible alternative.

All these youngsters are using carts as a means to experiment with the market and get to know the customers’ preferences. The investment for a push cart differs with the type of menu and size of the cart. On average, Rs 3 to 5 lakh is required to run a cart. Another notable point is that the owners are using their savings to step into the culinary world.

Desserts are the go-to option for many owners. What might be the reason? “We can reduce wastage with desserts. People always look out for something sweet after having a meal or while hanging out with friends at a more budget-friendly price. This is possible with push carts,” Vignesh notes.



There’s a unique kart in Anna Nagar called Kofuku Corner, which stands out by offering boba-based coffee and tea with an anime-themed twist. Harinesh, who works as a graphic designer throughout the day, runs Kofuku from 6 pm to 10 pm. Explaining their concept, Harinesh says, “We aim to open a cafe that appeals to anime fans. With many places serving similar dishes, we opted for boba coffee, tea, sparkling soda, and croissants to offer something different.”

Pradeep and Kavitha started Kreation In Kream in Anna Nagar, serving natural fruit ice creams and kulfi. “We have been in the catering field for more than a decade. We wanted to introduce fruit ice creams to customers as many are not aware of them. Since this is something distinctive, people are impressed with our guava, mango, and orange ice creams,” says Pradeep, who wishes to introduce kiwi, pineapple, and custard apple flavours as well.

Despite the advantages of pushcarts, sustaining the business amid growing competition is challenging. Constantly reinventing the menu is essential to attract customers. Owners choose Anna Nagar despite the competition. “Anna Nagar is always bustling, even late at night, and safety is assured,” says Pradeep. However, Vignesh notes that the late-night trend is recent, with loyal customers primarily visiting in the evening.

With all the benefits, comes a few disadvantages like parking and resident issues. “The maintenance of the cart, pushing it and also electricity are the major issues,” remarks the owners.

Pushcarts are a great platform for home bakers to sell their products and interact with customers. “The profit margin in the food industry is usually 30 to 50 per cent, making it an attractive option,” says Vignesh.

Running a push cart requires following a procedure, including obtaining an FSSAI certificate (Food Safety and Standard Authority of India). Many push carts have been closed for not adhering to these requirements. With push carts trending, Anna Nagar offers more as the food industry expands each day.