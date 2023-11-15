Chennai Police Sub Inspector secures 2nd place in All India Finger Print Expert exam

CHENNAI: A Sub Inspector of Finger print division of Greater Chennai Police (GCP) secured the 2nd place in the All India Finger Print Expert Exam conducted recently.

About 233 personnel from various states participated in the exam conducted by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) from November 8 - November 13 in New Delhi.

M Karthik Azhagan, SI, Single Digit Finger Print Bureau, St Thomas Mount who participated in the examination secured 214 marks and stood 2nd in the competition.

City Police Commissioner, Sandeep Rai Rathore on Tuesday called and appreciated Sub Inspector, Karthik made Greater Chennai Police proud by securing 2nd place in the National Level Finger Print Board Examination.