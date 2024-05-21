Chennai police seize 7.3 kg ganja, 80 painkillers in two separate cases; seven arrested

CHENNAI: In two separate incidents, city police arrested seven persons for possession of narcotic substances. They seized 7.3 kg of ganja and 80 painkiller tablets from the accused.

In an incident on Sunday, Adyar Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) who were keeping vigil near Guindy railway station, following a tip-off, detained a man on suspicion. On checking his bag, they found 5 kg of ganja in it. He was identified as Sakhariya Pandarathil (36) of Kasargod district, Kerala.

In another arrest made on Sunday, MGR Nagar police held six persons near the MGR Nagar market area based on a tip-off after they were found to be carrying ganja and Tydol painkiller tablets.

The arrested persons were identified as S Kishore Kumar (22), M Santhosh (19), N Vignesh (24), R Rajapandi (23), P Abhishek (20), and R Sathishkumar (19). Police seized 2.3 kg of ganja and 80 Tydol painkiller tablets from the accused.

The accused in both cases were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.