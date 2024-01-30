Chennai police seize 303 kg ganja, three history sheeters arrested

CHENNAI: In a major haul, City Police seized 303 kg of ganja near Madipakkam on Tuesday and arrested three persons- history sheeters who were moving the contraband in two cars.



Madipakkam Police had received a tip off about movement of a huge consignment of ganja in their jurisidiction and had increased vigil by assigning special teams and increasing vehicle checks.

Accordingly, when a team was conducting vehicle checks at Kaiveli junction, two cars had attempted to evade the police and flee after which police teams chased and apprehended the two cars.

On searching the vehicle, police found a huge stash of ganja. Interrogations with the occupants of the cars revealed that they are history sheeters.

Three persons - R Kishore Kumar (30) of Red Hills, K Ashok (29) of Chengalpattu and M Udayakumar (23) of Irumbuliyur near East Tambaram were arrested.

Police seized seven cellphones from them.

Police said that Kishore Kumar is involved in a murder case in Madipakkam and he has been absconding without appearing for the court hearing and has eight cases against him at Sholavaram police station.

The other accused, Ashok and Udayakumar have more than 10 criminal cases against them.

The trio were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody. Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore commended the special team which apprehended the accused.