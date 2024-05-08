Chennai Police register two cases against 'Savukku' Shankar

CHENNAI: Adding to the woes of jailed Youtuber 'Savukku' Shankar, the cyber crime wing of Greater Chennai Police on Tuesday booked two cases against Shankar- one based on a six year old complaint and another based on a recent one.

The first complaint was made by a woman journalist against Shankar six years ago for an alleged defamatory article he carried in his website against her.

On Tuesday, Cyber crime wing of CCB registered a case under sections 294 (b) (obscenity), 354 D (stalking), 506 (i) (criminal intimidation), 509 (intention to insult modesty of woman) of IPC and section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women (TNPHW) act.

Further, one more case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by founder and leader of Tamil Munnetra Padai, Veeralakshmi against Shankar and Felix Gerald, another YouTuber.

Investigation is going on in both the cases, police said. Last week, Shankar was arrested by the Coimbatore police for his derogatory remarks against policewomen during an interview in Youtube.

He was picked up from Theni and the vehicle he was being transported met with a minor accident on the way to Coimbatore.

Subsequently, the Theni district police too registered a case under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) act against Shankar and his associates after police allegedly found about half a kg of ganja in the room where he was staying.

Meanwhile, Shankar's lawyer alleged that he was physically assaulted by prison guards in Coimbatore prison and claimed that his life is in danger. Tamil Nadu Prisons department denied the claims.