Chennai police question youth for morphing photo of female classmate

She deleted the photograph and after contemplating further course of action with her friends and family, approached the police.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 May 2024 11:44 AM GMT
Smartphone image used for representational purposes only. (Pexels)

CHENNAI: City Police questioned a 23-year-old college graduate for allegedly morphing a photo of his classmate and sharing it with her on WhatsApp.

The 22-year-old woman, who resides with her family in Ashok Nagar police station limits, told the cops that she had received the 'indecent photograph' on WhatsApp early in May from the phone number of a youth who studied in college with her.

Police summoned the youth, a resident of Gummidipoondi, for questioning on Saturday evening.

After conducting an inquiry, the police found that the youth was known to the complainant, and since the woman did not want to pursue further action, the man was made to give an undertaking that he would not indulge in such acts henceforth and was let off with a warning.

DTNEXT Bureau

