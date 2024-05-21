Chennai police on the hunt for Bangladeshi man, his 3 friends who sexually assaulted his estranged wife inside a car

CHENNAI: Police are on the hunt for the 27-year-old Bangladeshi citizen who allegedly sexually assualted his estranged wife along with his three friends inside a car in Kelambakkam on May 19.



The victim, a 24 year-old woman from Tripura, had come to Chennai in 2020 to work in a beauty parlour in OMR. Police said that she became friends with Pervijmaia (27), a Bangladeshi citizen who was living illegally here. In 2021, they got married and started living together in Kelambakkam. However, the couple used to argue often and Pervijmaia would physically hurt her. Two months ago, the woman had left the house and was staying alone elsewhere.

On Saturday, Pervijmaia invited her to discuss a resolution to their issues and picked her up from OMR in a car headed towards Mahabalipuram. Police said that Pervijmaia who was accompanied by three of his friends started to misbehave with her and sexually assaulted her in the car. On Sunday morning, they dropped the victim in Perungudi and left the spot.

The victim who suffered multiple injuries was admitted to a private hospital in Kelambakkam. The Kelambakkam police held inquiries and registered a case. They are trying to trace Pervijmaia and his friends with the help of mobile phone signal towers.