Chennai Police Inspector suspended for ‘remarks’ against Islam, Christianity

CHENNAI: A City Police Inspector was on Monday placed under suspension after an enquiry about a viral voice note purportedly spoken by the Inspector in which he made derogatory remarks against Christianity and Islam.

P Rajendran, a 1999 batch Sub-Inspector was attached to the Pulianthope TIW (Traffic Investigation Wing).

He had allegedly made the remarks in a friends’ WhatsApp group he was part of, through a voice note, which was then circulated.

As the information about the Inspector’s voice note reached the top brass of the city police, Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore directed an enquiry.

Accordingly, Joint Commissioner (traffic), N M Mylvaganan conducted an enquiry and directed that Inspector Rajendran be placed under suspension.

In the voice note, the Inspector can be heard saying. “This is Rama Rajyam. Those who don’t accept can go to Pakistan or other places.”