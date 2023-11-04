Chennai police fine 184 vehicles on day one of speed limit violations

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police imposed a fine on 184 vehicles on day one of the implementation of new speed limits on City roads.

While the Police itself were going soft on the violators to allow breathing time for the vehicle users to get accustomed to the new rules, water-stagnant roads due to the rains played their part in slowing down motorists.

While traffic police personnel imposed a spot fine of Rs 1000 on 121 vehicles, 63 motorists who were captured in ANPR cameras were issued challans, police said.

Of the 121 vehicles issued spot fines, 117 were two-wheelers and another four were four-wheelers, said a senior police officer.

"We have six-speed radar machines available. More machines are on the way and will be deployed soon. We also used the ANPR cameras by setting up the speed limit and used interceptor vehicles, " said a senior police officer.

The ANPR cameras were set for the speed limit of 50 km per hour to trace the two-wheelers, which have a higher number of violations, said the police.

In the coming days, the enforcement will be strict, police said.

As per the notification, light motor vehicles (cars) can go at a maximum speed of 60 km per hour (kmph) while two-wheelers can go up to 50 kmph. Heavy motor vehicles have to stick to a maximum speed of 50 kmph and auto-rickshaws to 40 kmph. But in residential areas, all categories of vehicles should go at 30 kmph or less.

"We are trying to evolve a system where technology meets regulation. The Automatic Number Plate Reading (ANPR) cameras will be calibrated according to the vehicles and speed limit, and they will detect violators, " city police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore had told DT Next.