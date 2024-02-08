Chennai police deny permission to BJP procession

CHENNAI: The city police have refused to grant permission to the BJP to conduct the 'En Mann and En Makkal' rally in the city, as their BJP national president JP Nadda is expected to participate in the event.

Police sources said that the permission was denied because of possible traffic congestion that could occur the procession could create.

The State BJP had sought permissions in three different locations - Sholinganallur, Perungudi and Nandanam.

The city police denied permission to all locations. The state BJP Vice President Karu Nagarajan on Wednesday met the city police Commissioner and traffic Additional Commissioner. However after the meeting he said that the police had refused to give permission.

He also said that the party will approach the court seeking permission for the procession.

"We planned a huge rally in Tiruppur on February 25 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to participate. The gathering will host members of the coalition," said Karu Nagarajan