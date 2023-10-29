Chennai police books Bigg Boss fame Vikraman for rape charges

CHENNAI: Vadapalani all woman police booked deputy spoke person of VCK and Bigg Boss fame R Vikraman under various IPC section including rape and cheating along with provision of IT act, SC/ST act and TN prohibition of woman harassment act after a court ordered the police based on a representation from a Chennai woman residing in London.

Woman had lodged police complaint against Vikraman and accused him of intellectual, emotional, sexual and financial exploitation.

The woman belonging to the Adi Dravida community said that she was cheated in the guise of a romantic relationship by Vikraman, 35.

She had even launched a fight against Vikraman in social media platform in July this year.

"He––with criminal intention to cheat and exploit meto grow his political career by affiliating with me as a Schedule Caste womanintellectual––proposed to me in 2020 portraying a wonderful future together," the woman had alleged.

In the complaint she had narrated a series of incidents on how he had abused her in various ways.

As the police were hesitant to take action, the woman, 37, had approached the court, which in turn had asked the police to register an FIR.