Chennai Police book snatching case as first FIR under new BNS criminal law

CHENNAI: City Police's first FIR under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) criminal law was booked by the Thousand Lights police station under section 304, which specifically deals with snatching cases.



In the Indian Penal Code (IPC), there was no separate sections for snatching and they were booked under the broad umbrella of theft or robbery.

Two men had snatched a mobile phone from an Assam youth, Aftab Ali (27) when he was holding his phone looking at Google Maps to reach a relative's house in Nungambakkam, during the early hours of Monday.

Though Thousand Lights police station registered the first case, the first arrest under the BNS laws was made at Ice House police station, police sources said.

A 21-year-old was arrested for filming a woman taking bath in Triplicane.

He was booked under section 77 of BNS.

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) registered their first case under BNS section at Pulianthope traffic investigation wing in connection with a rash driving case.

Three men on a bike- Vijay, Karthik, and Prashanth rammed into two bikes parked on Jamalia and suffered severe injuries.

Based on the complaint from bike owner Senthil Kumar, police booked a case under 281 and 125 (A) BNS (rash and negligent driving, driving endangering human lives).