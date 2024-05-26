Chennai police arrest three more persons for links with HuT

CHENNAI: After arresting three persons of the same family including an engineering graduate under the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) on Thursday for trying to establish a global caliphate, Chennai police arrested three more persons on Saturday for having alleged links with Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT).

DT Next had reported first on the arrest of the trio- alleged members of the international organisation Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) - by the cyber crime wing of the City police who were tracking the activities of the well-educated man who has been waging a struggle to establish a global Caliphate.

HuT is an international Islamic fundamentalist political organisation, which is aiming for the re-establishment of a Caliphate ruled by the Sharia system. It was founded seven decades ago, around 30 years after the last Caliphate was liquidated along with the Ottoman Empire in 1924 following World War I and Mustafa Kemal Ataturk came to power.

The arrested included Amir Hussain, an engineering graduate who also holds a doctorate, his father Mansoor, and his brother Abdul Rahman.

While Amir Hussain has been uploading videos on YouTube, in which he has been speaking against the conduct of elections and democracy and appealed to members of the Muslim community not to vote in the general election, claiming that it was totally against the idea of Caliphate. his father, Mansoor has been conducting "by invite only" closed hall meetings every week in Royapettah to spread the outfit's ideology, which drew the attention of law enforcement agencies.

In the past, HuT has been trying to establish a Caliphate rule globally by trying to attract more people to the ideology. However, in recent times, it has allegedly changed tact and have started talking more about militant means to achieve the goal, sources alleged.

In addition to the arrest of the trio, Police conducted searches at places associated with them in other parts of the city and on Saturday, Police arrested Mohammad (35) and Kadhar Nawaz Sherif alias Javid (35) of Kamarajapuram and Ahamed Ali (33) of Tondiarpet.

Their roles are still under investigation.