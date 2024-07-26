Begin typing your search...
Chennai MTC floats tender for contract bus driver, conductor positions
Tenders are being sought for the positions of Driver and Conductor on a contract basis.
CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai) Ltd on Friday issued a tender inviting contractors to operate buses, according to Thanthi TV.
The deadline for submitting tenders is August 28, 2024. The bids submitted will be opened on the same day.
Further details are awaited.
