Begin typing your search...

Chennai MTC floats tender for contract bus driver, conductor positions

Tenders are being sought for the positions of Driver and Conductor on a contract basis.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|26 July 2024 7:38 AM GMT
Chennai MTC floats tender for contract bus driver, conductor positions
X

Representative image

CHENNAI: The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (Chennai) Ltd on Friday issued a tender inviting contractors to operate buses, according to Thanthi TV.

Tenders are being sought for the positions of Driver and Conductor on a contract basis.

The deadline for submitting tenders is August 28, 2024. The bids submitted will be opened on the same day.

Further details are awaited.

MTCMetropolitan Transport Corporationcontract bus driverconductorcontract bus operations
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick