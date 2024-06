Chennai Metro to operate trains on special schedule for Bakrid

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail administration has released a special operational schedule for the Bakrid festival and public holiday on June 17 (Monday), similar to its usual Saturday pattern.

Metro management has announced that metro trains will operate every 6 minutes between 8 am and 11 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm.

Additionally, trains will run every 7 minutes between 5 AM and 8 am, and from 11 am to 5 pm. In the night, trains will run every 15 minutes between 10 PM and 11 pm.