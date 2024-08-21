Chennai Metro Rail worker falls to death at Nazarathpet

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old migrant worker hailing from Punjab died after he accidentally fell from a height of 55 feet at a Chennai Metro Rail site in Nazarathpet on Tuesday.

The man was rushed to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later in the evening.

According to the Nazarathpet police, the deceased man was Davinder Singh of Punjab. He was unmarried.

He started working for the CMRL in April this year.

His brother and other relatives too were working at the same site, the police said.

Police said that on Tuesday evening around 4, Davinder was working at the site at a height of 55 feet.

He was wearing a safety harness but removed it when he went to drink water. After he returned to work, he failed to wear the safety gadgets.

After he started working, he lost his balance, slipped and fell.

He sustained severe injuries on his head.

Upon information, the police recovered the body and sent it to KMC for postmortem.

Speaking to DT NEXT, T Archunan, Director (Projects), CMRL said, “To prevent such incidents, CMRL has already placed safety protocols at the construction sites. We have directed the workers to strictly adhere to these protocols. However, we will be further strengthening it. But, in this case, CMRL has suspended the site engineer.”