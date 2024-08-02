Chennai Metro rail wins hearts by returning a lost laptop to back its owner safely

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail has won the hearts of Chennaiites after an incident where an owner lost his laptop at peak working hours, got it back safely from Washermenpet Metro Station.

Magesh missed his new laptop packed in an laptop box, that he had kept in the upperdeck of the train while travelling from Teynampet.

On knowing he lost the laptop, he tweeted 'Dear sir I'm magesh i missed the dell new laptop carried through laptop box i kept in the upper desk i travelled old washer train train number D14 tc2 coach teynampet i was cached the train i reached old was station 6.30 My contact number 7845273573 Kindly take act@cmrlofficial' [sic]

CMRL's swift action took note of this tweet and replied stating, 'The parcel has been located and sent to Washermenpet Station. Please approach the station controller with valid ID proof to collect it.'

On collecting his laptop back, Magesh replied to the tread and thanked the team.

Chennai Metro rail captioned the post, "At Chennai Metro, your belongings are safe with us. Enjoy the ride, we've got you covered!"