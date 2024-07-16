Chennai Metro Rail to operate on Saturday timetable on Wednesday owing to Muharram Festival; check details here

CHENNAI: On account of Muharram Festival on Wednesday, Chennai Metro train services will be operated according to the Saturday timetable.

Metro Trains will operate from 05:00 am to 23:00 pm in the following timings.

08:00 am – 11:00 am & 17:00 pm- 20:00 pm : Metro trains will be available every 6 mins.

05:00 am - 08:00 am, 11:00 am - 17:00 pm & 20:00 pm - 22:00 pm : Metro trains will be available every 7 mins.

22:00 pm – 23:00 pm: Metro trains will be available every 15 mins.