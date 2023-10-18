Chennai metro rail service extended till midnight for NZ vs AFG match

CHENNAI: For the cricket match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan, scheduled on Wednesday, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has extended the train service till 12 midnight for match-goers.

As per the press note, CMRL and Tamil Nadu Cricket Association have partnered to provide a seamless transportation for cricket enthusiasts from MA Chidambaram stadium.

The extended train services have been scheduled as; in blue line, the trains originating from Government Estate station will travel towards Airport station and Wimco Nagar Depot station, with service frequencies adjusted to cater to passenger demand.

Subsequently, in green line, the trains departing from Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Metro station will be directed towards St Thomas Mount Station at a 15-minute frequency.

“Direct train service will not be operated between Central Metro station and Airport Metro station from 11 PM to 12 midnight on match days. Passengers travelling towards Airport Metro shall interchange at Arignar Anna Alandur Metro station,” stated the press note.

And, Metro Rail passengers having valid match tickets can take a round-trip journey between their chosen destination and Government Estate Metro station, free of cost.

“Match-goers can use their valid match tickets to scan barcodes at the automatic gates at Government Estate Metro station. CMRL urges passengers to securely handle and preserve the barcode on their physical match ticket, as it is crucial for accessing the metro gates entry and exit,”the press note added.