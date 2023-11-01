Chennai Metro Rail records 85.50 lakh passengers in Oct

CHENNAI: Witnessing a steady passenger surge every month, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) for October recorded a ridership of 85.50 lakh passengers. And, the footfall in September was at 84.37 lakh.

As per CMRL press note, the highest single day ridership was on October 20 with 3.60 lakh passengers. And, the average ridership is also seeing a surge for the past few months, as per the department data.

Further, the CMRL data showed that in October, 42.16 lakh passengers used travel cards, 2.07 lakh passengers used online QR facilities, 96, 913 passengers used static QR and 25.52 lakh passengers used paper QR.

Additionally, 3.53 lakh passengers have used Paytm, 2.10 lakh passengers used Whatsapp, 2.51 lakh passengers have taken token tickets and 7,928 passengers have used group ticketing in October.

To further boost the ridership, CMRL provides a 20 percent discount on all ticketing (metro travel card, mobile QR code ticketing - single, return, group tickets and QR trip passes, Whatsapp and Paytm).

Passengers can now also book their tickets through CMRL Whatsapp Ticketing System (+91 83000 86000) and Paytm also.